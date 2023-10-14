San Diego Gulls Release Scott Harrington from Professional Tryout
October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released defenseman Scott Harrington from his professional tryout (PTO).
Harrington, 30 (3/10/93), tallied 4-7=11 points in 45 games with the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23, setting a career high in goals. In 17 games with Anaheim, he recorded 3-1=4 points with a +1 rating. The defenseman signed a PTO with San Diego after appearing in a preseason contest in the club prior to the 2023-24 season, scoring a goal in the team's lone exhibition contest. Additionally, Harrington spent time with Anaheim during the team's 2023 training camp.
The Kingston, Ontario native has collected 11-38=49 points with 87 penalty minutes (PIM) in 255 career NHL games with Anaheim, San Jose, Columbus, Toronto and Pittsburgh. He has also skated in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, picking up four assists (0-4=4).
The 6-2, 204-pound defenseman also appeared in five American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2022-23, recording one assist (0-1=1). Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (54th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Harrington has appeared in 198 career AHL games with San Jose, Cleveland, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 11-36=47 points with a +6 rating and 112 PIM.
