Crunch Top Islanders, 4-2
October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Brian Pinho and Jackson Cates each scored their first goal with the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night, but the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate suffered a 4-2 loss to the Syracuse Crunch at Upstate Medical University Arena.
Ruslan Iskhakov collected two assists for his second straight multi-point game after he had two goals and one assist last night in Rochester. He and Pinho (one goal, four assists) each have a team-leading five points through the first two games of the season.
Ken Appleby made 33 saves in his season debut between the pipes.
Devonte Stephens and Lucas Edmonds opened the scoring with two goals less than six minutes apart to put the Crunch ahead 2-0 in the first period. Stephens grabbed a loose puck and rushed to the left circle, beating Appleby with a sharp wrist shot at 9:09 before Edmonds battled for a rebound near the right post and forced home his second goal in as many nights at 14:48.
The Islanders answered with the next two goals to pull the score back even, including Pinho's redirection between the pads of goaltender Hugo Alnefelt with 33.1 seconds left in the period. Grant Hutton guided a long-range shot from the blue line that Pinho deflected down ahead of the crease.
Cates tied the contest at 17:42 of the second with a tap-in goal following Alnefelt's acrobatic save on Iskhakov. Aidan Fulp, in his season debut, found Iskhakov darting through the neutral zone and the second-year pro did the rest. Iskhakov weaved over the blue line, danced to an opening in the slot, and put an off-balance shot on target that created a rebound for Cates.
The Islanders and Crunch remained tied through the first eight minutes of the third period before Daniel Walcott recorded the eventual game-winner on a breakaway. Felix Robert potted a power-play goal at the 13:07 mark to end the scoring.
Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Syracuse led in shots, 37-23.
Next Time Out: The Islanders complete their season-opening three-game road trip on Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pre-Game Countdown at 6:45 p.m.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023
- Roadrunners Win Game Two 2-1 Over The Texas Stars At The Heb Center In Cedar Park, Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Start The New Season With Road Shutout Of Defending Calder Cup Champions - Belleville Senators
- Silver Knights Defeat Iowa in Back-To-Back Games, Drop Seven on Wild - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brodzinski Pots Two as Wolf Pack Edge Thunderbirds 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sweep Weekend Against Colorado Eagles - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars' Late Surge Falls Short Against Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Open 10th Season in Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Earn OT Win in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Blanked by Senators 3-0 on Opening Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Islanders, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 2-1 in OT in Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Top Islanders, 4-2, in Home Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Tripped Up on Opening Night by Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Start The Season With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Outlasts Iowa, Takes 7-3 Win at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Comes Up Empty In 5-2 Loss To Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Explode for Seven Goals Behind Bailey's Big Night - San Jose Barracuda
- Mack Guzda, Patrick Khodorenko Lead Checkers To First Win Of Season Against Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Marlies in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Gust's Two Goals, Anderson's Three Assists, Commesso's 34 Saves Lead to 7-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Late San Diego Flurry Spoils Season Opener - Ontario Reign
- Bears Partner with Baron© to Create 2023 Calder Cup Championship Ring - Hershey Bears
- Tristen Nielsen Grabs Hat Trick to Help Canucks Defeat Laval 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Release Scott Harrington from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda's Wiesblatt Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: October 14, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #2: Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Hogs Ready for Second Game of Opening Weekend in California - Rockford IceHogs
- Gravel Named Admirals Captain - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds to Kick off 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Start Season with a 'W' - Calgary Wranglers
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Syracuse Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Top Stars, 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mukhamadullin Scores Late But the Barracuda Fall Big to IceHogs, 7-2, in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Gust's Two Goals, Anderson's Three Assists, Commesso's 34 Saves Lead to 7-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Start Regular Season With Win Over Reign - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.