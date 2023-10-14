Morning Skate Report: October 14, 2023

DES MOINES, I.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will wrap up their opening weekend with their second game against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. PT.

The Silver Knights will look to build on their 4-2 victory over Iowa in today's matchup. Last night's game saw strong contributions from both established veterans and young additions to the team. Forward Sheldon Rempal tallied a goal and an assist for a two-point night, and alternate captain Adam Cracknell also scored two goals. Jakub Brabenec netted his first professional point with an assist on Cracknell's first goal. Goaltender Jiri Patera stood strong between the pipes with 30 saves, earning him second star of the night.

COACH'S CORNER

Ryan Craig made his head coaching debut on Friday, securing a victory in his first game in that position. The preparation that he instilled in them throughout training camp and preseason shone throughout the well-earned win, with the entire lineup bringing a full 60 minute effort.

"I'm proud of our group, I thought our guys were ready to compete," said Craig after last night's game. "It showed right from the start, and then carried all the way through. I thought top to bottom, we had some good chemistry. And I thought we got better as the game went on. Our guys have competed right through camp and into tonight."

Friday's game also was a story of special teams. The Silver Knights converted on two of their five power plays to establish an early lead. The penalty kill was even stronger, successfully killing both of Iowa's opportunities - including a five minute major.

"[Assistant Coach] Jamie Heward has our guys well-prepared," Craig said of the team's penalty-killing success. "They did a really good job with their stick detail. When we can clear the puck, we can roll over. We have lots of guys who can penalty kill, so we can roll them over and keep our energy up."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Jake Lucchini scored the first goal for the Wild in Friday's game. He also added an assist on Beckman's goal for a two-point night. He scored 53 points (19G, 34A) in 61 games for the Belleville Senators during the 2022-23 AHL season. He also played 11 NHL games for the Ottawa Senators, scoring his first NHL goal.

Forward Jujhar Khaira collected two assists for Iowa during yesterday's game. He has played a career 336 NHL games divided between the Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks. He has scored 80 points (33G, 47A) over that career span.

Goaltender Zane McIntyre played 34 games for the Iowa Wild during the 2023-24 AHL season. He finished the year with a 2.87 GAA and a .899 save percentage. He has played a career 8 NHL games.

