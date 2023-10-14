Roadrunners Win Game Two 2-1 Over The Texas Stars At The Heb Center In Cedar Park, Texas

Cedar Park, Texas - The Tucson Roadrunners were victorious 2-1 against the Texas Stars on Saturday night as they improved to 2-0 to open the season in the weekend sweep of the Stars. Goaltender Matthew Villalta appeared in both games this weekend and five different players scored goals in the weekend sweep in 120 minutes where Tucson never trailed.

YA GOTTA SEE IT

Dylan Guenther's first period goal and Max Szuber's second period goal would be enough for Tucson to complete the weekend sweep of the Texas Stars. It was the youngsters and goalie Matthew Villalta, 35 saves on 36 shots tonight, who led the way for this Roadrunners team.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

THE YOUNG GUNS - It's no secret that the Arizona Coyotes have drafted well in recent years and it was on display in Texas this weekend. Aku Raty, a 5th round draft pick from 2019 led the prospects in last night's contest with an assist on the game-winning goal to Milos Kelemen. Tonight it was Dylan Guenther, 9th overall pick in 2021, and Max Szuber, 6th rounder from 2011, who found the back of the net and helped Tucson have a 4 point weekend.

The Texas Stars played the Tucson Roadrunner in a AHL game on Friday, October 14, 2023 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media; X: @TTLSports: Instagram: @TTLSportsMedia)

Roadrunners goalie Matthew Villalta gets ready to face an incoming Texas Stars shot, something he did many times on Saturday. Villalta had 35 saves in the contest on 36 attempts and stopped all 18 Texas shots on goal in the third period.

THEY SAID IT

On the road back-to-back you have to find a way to win games and I think we did a good job of that tonight

Roadrunners Forward Dylan Guenther after the Saturday night win

THE RUNDOWN

It took just over 10 minutes for scoring to change when Dylan Guenther, the 9th overall pick for Arizona in the 2021, ripped one past the Texas net minder to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead. Guenther was assisted by Zach Sanford and Jan Jenik on the play. Shots were even through the period at nine a piece and the Roadrunners killed off three penalties successfully heading into the locker room with the goal advantage.

Tucson would get their first power play of the night in the second period but were unable to do any damage. It wasn't until 21-year-old Tucson defensemen Max Szuber scored off the offensive zone draw adding a big goal to the Roadrunners lead. Guenther found himself with the primary assist and Justin Kirkland added to his point total as well. Szuber and Guenther are both recent draft picks of the Coyotes and look to have a large impact on the Roadrunners while they are still in Tucson. Goalie Matthew Villalta was phenomenal through the first two periods blocking all nine shots he faced in the first and all nine shots he faced in the second.

Texas came out in the third period on the offensive. A couple early period shots on Villalta would open the door for them to finally crack the Tucson goalie and get one by him making it a 2-1 game early in the third. The momentum shifted to the home team, crowd making an impact and Texas outshooting the Roadrunners 13-2 through the first 14 minutes of the third. The brick wall that is Matthew Villalta was ultimately the difference in Saturday's contest as the game would conclude in a 2-1 victory for Tucson and a weekend sweep of the Texas Stars. Texas outshot Tucson 36-17 included 18-4 in the third period but Villalta stood on his head all night, stopping 35 of those 36 shots.

