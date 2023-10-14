Admirals Earn OT Win in Season Opener
October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Spencer Stastney scored the game-winning goal 48 seconds into overtime to guide the Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night in the season opener.
Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 shots to earn the win in net for Milwaukee, who killed off all nine Chicago power-play opportunities.
Stastney, who scored the series clinching goal in the first round of the playoffs last year, took advantage of a bad line change by Chicago, took a pass from Fedor Svechkov and scored stick side on Wolves netminder Adam Scheel.
The game was scoreless for the first 36 minutes before Nathan Sucese scored off of a cross-ice feed from former Admiral Matt Donovan at the 16:11 mark of the second period.
The Admirals would counter quickly thereafter on Denis Gurianov's first as an Admiral with 1:29 to play in the sandwich stanza. With a draw in the Wolves zone, Fedor Svechkov won the face-off back to Gurianov, who left to for Marc Del Gaizo at the point. He fed the pass back to Gurianov who fired a one-timer over the shoulder of Scheel.
It was Gurianov's first AHL goal since October 11th, 2019.
The Admirals are back in action next Saturday, October 21st when they take on the Texas Stars at 6 pm at Panther Arena in the team's home opener.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023
- Roadrunners Win Game Two 2-1 Over The Texas Stars At The Heb Center In Cedar Park, Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Start The New Season With Road Shutout Of Defending Calder Cup Champions - Belleville Senators
- Silver Knights Defeat Iowa in Back-To-Back Games, Drop Seven on Wild - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brodzinski Pots Two as Wolf Pack Edge Thunderbirds 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sweep Weekend Against Colorado Eagles - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars' Late Surge Falls Short Against Roadrunners - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Open 10th Season in Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Earn OT Win in Season Opener - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Blanked by Senators 3-0 on Opening Night - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Top Islanders, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Fall to Admirals 2-1 in OT in Season Opener - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Top Islanders, 4-2, in Home Opener - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Tripped Up on Opening Night by Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Start The Season With 5-2 Win Over Phantoms - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Outlasts Iowa, Takes 7-3 Win at Wells Fargo Arena - Iowa Wild
- Colorado Comes Up Empty In 5-2 Loss To Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Explode for Seven Goals Behind Bailey's Big Night - San Jose Barracuda
- Mack Guzda, Patrick Khodorenko Lead Checkers To First Win Of Season Against Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Rally in Third, Top Marlies in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Gust's Two Goals, Anderson's Three Assists, Commesso's 34 Saves Lead to 7-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Late San Diego Flurry Spoils Season Opener - Ontario Reign
- Bears Partner with Baron© to Create 2023 Calder Cup Championship Ring - Hershey Bears
- Tristen Nielsen Grabs Hat Trick to Help Canucks Defeat Laval 4-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- San Diego Gulls Release Scott Harrington from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda's Wiesblatt Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Zach Aston-Reese Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Morning Skate Report: October 14, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Game #2: Tucson Roadrunners at Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preview: Hogs Ready for Second Game of Opening Weekend in California - Rockford IceHogs
- Gravel Named Admirals Captain - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds to Kick off 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Start Season with a 'W' - Calgary Wranglers
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Syracuse Crunch Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Top Stars, 3-2 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mukhamadullin Scores Late But the Barracuda Fall Big to IceHogs, 7-2, in Season Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Gust's Two Goals, Anderson's Three Assists, Commesso's 34 Saves Lead to 7-2 Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Start Regular Season With Win Over Reign - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Earn OT Win in Season Opener
- Gravel Named Admirals Captain
- Gurianov Assigned to Milwaukee
- Admirals Earn Pre-Season Win
- Jankowski Reassigned to Milwaukee