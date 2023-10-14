Admirals Earn OT Win in Season Opener

Milwaukee, WI - Spencer Stastney scored the game-winning goal 48 seconds into overtime to guide the Admirals to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night in the season opener.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 shots to earn the win in net for Milwaukee, who killed off all nine Chicago power-play opportunities.

Stastney, who scored the series clinching goal in the first round of the playoffs last year, took advantage of a bad line change by Chicago, took a pass from Fedor Svechkov and scored stick side on Wolves netminder Adam Scheel.

The game was scoreless for the first 36 minutes before Nathan Sucese scored off of a cross-ice feed from former Admiral Matt Donovan at the 16:11 mark of the second period.

The Admirals would counter quickly thereafter on Denis Gurianov's first as an Admiral with 1:29 to play in the sandwich stanza. With a draw in the Wolves zone, Fedor Svechkov won the face-off back to Gurianov, who left to for Marc Del Gaizo at the point. He fed the pass back to Gurianov who fired a one-timer over the shoulder of Scheel.

It was Gurianov's first AHL goal since October 11th, 2019.

The Admirals are back in action next Saturday, October 21st when they take on the Texas Stars at 6 pm at Panther Arena in the team's home opener.

