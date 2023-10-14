Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Henderson Silver Knights

Iowa Wild (0-1-0-0; 0 pts.) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (1-0-0-0; 2 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Henderson Silver Knights at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 6 p.m. in a rematch of Friday night's season opener. The first 1,500 fans receive a Hoptoberfest themed poster schedule giveaway presented by FuseBox One and KXnO.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 2-3-0-0 (1-2-0-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 1-1-0-0 at Henderson)

LAST TIME: Iowa and Henderson squared off in the season opener at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night with the Silver Knights taking a 4-2 win... Jujhar Khaira (0-2=2) and Jake Lucchini (1-1=2) each had two points for the Wild... Henderson went 2-for-5 on the power play... Adam Cracknell scored twice in the third

2021-22: Iowa and Henderson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild and Silver Knights each split a pair of home games in 2021-22... Both games in Henderson were decided by a single goal while the contests in Iowa were decide by three goals or more

TEAM NOTES

BACK-TO-BACK: The Wild played 22 back-to-back sets in 2022-23... Iowa went 12-6-2-2 in the second of back-to-back games

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Iowa and Henderson combined for 17 total infractions and 73 total PIM in Friday's season opener... Iowa last surpassed these totals on Mar. 15, 2023 at Coachella Valley... The Wild and Firebirds combined for 20 infractions and 78 PIM in that contest

SCORING FIRST: Iowa went 23-8-3-4 when scoring first in 2022-23... The Wild were 9-4-0-3 when scoring the first goal at home... Iowa was 11-19-3-1 when allowing the first goal last season

SATURDAY'S ALRIGHT: The Wild went 12-5-3-2 on Saturday in 2022-23... Iowa was 5-4-0-2 at home on Saturday last season

JAKE LUCCHINI

* Jake Lucchini recorded two points in a season opener for the second consecutive year with a goal and an assist against Henderson on Friday

* Lucchini opened Belleville's 2022-23 season with a two assist performance in a 6-5 overtime win at Laval on Oct. 14

* The forward posted at least two points in 13 different games in 2022-23

* Lucchini's season-best performance came on Feb. 18, 2023 at Laval when he recorded four points (2-2=4) and scored the game-winner in a 5-4 victory

JUJHAR KHAIRA

* Jujhar Khaira also recorded two points on Friday night (0-2=2)

* Khaira had previously recorded two points in an AHL game 13 other times

* His last two-point game came on Jan. 10, 2017 against San Antonio with Bakersfield (0-2=2)

* Khaira has appeared in the most NHL games (336) of any player on Iowa's roster

* Khaira also leads all Iowa skaters with 470 professional games played

* Steven Fogarty (424) and Nic Petan (402) rank second and third on Iowa's roster in pro games

PLAYER STREAKS

* Simon Johansson leads Wild skaters with 36 consecutive regular season games played

* Daemon Hunt has skated in 22 consecutive games

* Mike O'Leary has appeared in the last 21 Iowa regular season games

* Iowa has started either Zane McIntyre or Jesper Wallstedt in 60 consecutive regular season games, dating back to Wallstedt's Nov. 20, 2022 start in a 5-1 regular season win over Chicago

