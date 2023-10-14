Barracuda Explode for Seven Goals Behind Bailey's Big Night

October 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (1-1-0-0) avenged its 7-2 loss on Friday to the Rockford IceHogs (1-1-0-0) by beating the same team on Saturday afternoon, 7-2, at Tech CU Arena.

Georgi Romanov made 26 stops in his AHL debut, and Justin Bailey (1+3=4), Cole Cassels (1+2=3) and Ryan Carpenter (2+0=2) all recorded multiple points in the win. Ethan Cardwell also scored his first AHL goal and now has points in each of his first two pro games.

In the first, with the game tied at 0-0, Cardwell (1) managed to dribble a slow rolling shot through traffic and through IceHogs goaltender Jaxson Stauber's five hole to open the scoring at 17:42.

In the second, at 1:48, the IceHogs tied the game on an unassisted Joey Anderson (1) wraparound. Just a minute and 12 seconds later, Brett Seney (1) gave Rockford a 2-1 lead with a center drive on the power play. The Barracuda would put the next 13 shots on net, reaching a franchise-home-record of 24 total shots in the period. Just 1:14 after Rockford's go-ahead goal, Bailey (1) would score on a breakaway as he worked from left to right on the IceHogs net and ripped a shot upstairs for his first of the year. At 8:20, the Barracuda's fourth line of Tanner Kapick (1), Adam Raska and Anthony Vincent relentlessly worked and were rewarded when Kaspick tucked in a shot under the bar from just outside the crease. With just two seconds remaining in the second, Carpenter (1) would join the party with his first of the year after Bailey intercepted a IceHogs pass in his own end.

In the third, the Barracuda wouldn't quit, and Cassels (1), while shorthanded, would add another goal when he got around Stauber on a loose puck that the Rockford goaltender had come out beyond the hashmarks to get to. Oskar Lindblom (1) would score at 10:03 on a breakaway, and Carpenter (2) would pot his second of the game on a tip at 18:12 to make it 7-2.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Fri., Oct. 20 as they travel to Henderson to take on the Silver Knights for the first of three straight against Vegas' top affiliate. The Barracuda are back at Tech CU Arena on Wed., Oct. 25 as they host the Knights.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.