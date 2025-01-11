Stars End Road Trip with a Convincing Win and a Share of First Place

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Rémi Poirier versus Rockford IceHogs' Kevin Korchinski

ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, overwhelmed the Rockford IceHogs 6-1 Saturday at the BMO Center to cap a perfect Midwest road trip 3-0-0-0. The Stars now hold a share of first place in the Central Division after winning their seventh straight road game.

After a scoreless first period, Antonio Stranges broke open the scoring 55 seconds into the second period. Stranges was sprung on a breakaway from an Emillio Pettersen stretch pass and slid a backhander through Mitchell Weeks' pads and into the net. Kole Lind then provided some insurance, taking a pass from Cameron Hughes, who had positioned himself behind the Rockford net. Hughes found Lind in a soft spot between the defense in front of the net, and Lind one-timed the puck into the top corner.

Just over a minute past the halfway point, Hughes extended the lead further, firing a shot on the power play from the left point through a screen that beat Weeks on the glove side. With 18 seconds remaining in the period, Curtis McKenzie buried a one-timer on a setup pass from Hughes beneath the goal line for McKenzie's first of two goals in the game. Hughes finished with four points (1-3=4), just one game after scoring a hat trick Friday against Milwaukee.

The Stars added their fifth goal of the game at 5:44 of the final frame. Chase Wheatcroft sent a pass from behind the net to Jack Becker in the slot, and Becker fired it past Weeks. With just under five minutes remaining, McKenzie converted on the power play, catching a pass from Stranges in front of the net. McKenzie dropped to one knee and one-timed the puck into the Rockford goal.

Rockford broke through in the final three minutes, when Landon Slaggert pounced on a loose puck behind Texas goaltender Remi Poirier and put it into the net to make it 6-1.

Poirier stopped 30 of 31 in the victory for the Stars. Weeks turned away 24 of 30 in the loss for the IceHogs.

