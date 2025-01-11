Stars End Road Trip with a Convincing Win and a Share of First Place
January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Rémi Poirier versus Rockford IceHogs' Kevin Korchinski
(Texas Stars, Credit: Rockford IceHogs )
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, overwhelmed the Rockford IceHogs 6-1 Saturday at the BMO Center to cap a perfect Midwest road trip 3-0-0-0. The Stars now hold a share of first place in the Central Division after winning their seventh straight road game.
After a scoreless first period, Antonio Stranges broke open the scoring 55 seconds into the second period. Stranges was sprung on a breakaway from an Emillio Pettersen stretch pass and slid a backhander through Mitchell Weeks' pads and into the net. Kole Lind then provided some insurance, taking a pass from Cameron Hughes, who had positioned himself behind the Rockford net. Hughes found Lind in a soft spot between the defense in front of the net, and Lind one-timed the puck into the top corner.
Just over a minute past the halfway point, Hughes extended the lead further, firing a shot on the power play from the left point through a screen that beat Weeks on the glove side. With 18 seconds remaining in the period, Curtis McKenzie buried a one-timer on a setup pass from Hughes beneath the goal line for McKenzie's first of two goals in the game. Hughes finished with four points (1-3=4), just one game after scoring a hat trick Friday against Milwaukee.
The Stars added their fifth goal of the game at 5:44 of the final frame. Chase Wheatcroft sent a pass from behind the net to Jack Becker in the slot, and Becker fired it past Weeks. With just under five minutes remaining, McKenzie converted on the power play, catching a pass from Stranges in front of the net. McKenzie dropped to one knee and one-timed the puck into the Rockford goal.
Rockford broke through in the final three minutes, when Landon Slaggert pounced on a loose puck behind Texas goaltender Remi Poirier and put it into the net to make it 6-1.
Poirier stopped 30 of 31 in the victory for the Stars. Weeks turned away 24 of 30 in the loss for the IceHogs.
The Stars return to action next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. When they play host to the Milwaukee Admirals at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Rémi Poirier versus Rockford IceHogs' Kevin Korchinski
(Rockford IceHogs )
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025
- Specialty Teams Vault Colorado to 7-2 Win Over Wranglers - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Drop 5-2 Decision to Firebirds - Chicago Wolves
- Stars End Road Trip with a Convincing Win and a Share of First Place - Texas Stars
- Griffins Defeated by Last-Minute Blow - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Blank Griffins - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Beat Rocket 2-1 in Overtime in Front of 15,176 Fans - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Stumble Against the Stars 6-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Celebrates 50 Years of Professional Hockey in Front of 10,074 Fans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Peca's History-Making Night Catapults T-Birds Past Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Recall Vyachelsav Buteyets from Tulsa (ECHL) - San Diego Gulls
- Brodeur Backstops Comets To Victory Over Marlies, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Vecchione Hat Trick Powers Bears to 4-2 Win Over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Blow Past Amerks, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Rangers Reassign Talyn Boyko to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard, Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Bellows Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Celebrate 50 Years of Professional Hockey in Hartford vs. Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: San Jose at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matej Blümel from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- St. Louis Blues Transfer F Otto Stenberg to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Conclude Two Game Set with Texas Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #33 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-13-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (11-18-3-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Poturalski and Houle Lead Barracuda Past Condors - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Shut Out by Wild - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars End Road Trip with a Convincing Win and a Share of First Place
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matej Blümel from Texas Stars
- Stars Roll Over Admirals, Win Third Straight
- Stars Top Rockford for Fifth Straight Road Win
- Trio of Texas Stars Selected to AHL All-Star Classic