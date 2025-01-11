Griffins Defeated by Last-Minute Blow

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins' Austin Watson and Manitoba Moose's Kaapo Kähkönen in action

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Following nearly 60 minutes of scoreless hockey, the Manitoba Moose struck with 35 seconds remaining, handing the Grand Rapids Griffins a 1-0 loss on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Nine of the last 12 meetings between Grand Rapids and Manitoba have been decided by one goal, including all four matchups this year. Despite the loss, goaltender Jack Campbell turned away 26 shots, improving to a .932 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average in his five appearances this season (2-3-0). Since returning from the holiday break, the Griffins' defense has held their opponents to just 1.33 goals per game. However, the offense has averaged just one goal per game.

The first period was scoreless for both sides. The Griffins killed off a penalty but failed to convert on their two power-play chances. Grand Rapids exited the frame with a 12-6 shot advantage.

Both teams remained tied at zero through the first 40 minutes. The Griffins tallied two additional power plays but failed to cash in. Grand Rapids earned its best scoring chance of the outing with 12 minutes remaining in the period. Ondrej Becher skated into the Manitoba zone and passed across the circles to Jakub Rychlovsky. Rychlovsky sent a turnaround pass past the Moose defender, giving Becher a wide-open attempt, but Kaapo Kahkonen turned it away.

Dominik Shine attempted to put Grand Rapids ahead with 12:20 remaining, but his breakaway chance bounced off the netminder's pads. The Griffins remained locked into the defensive battle before they committed a tripping penalty with 43 seconds left. Just eight seconds later, Nikita Chibrikov scored the power-play goal for the only tally Manitoba would need. The Griffins pulled Campbell at 19:44 but were unsuccessful in their last-minute efforts, as they fell 1-0.

Notes

Grand Rapids has won just one of their last six home games (1-4-1-0).

The loss marked the first time the Griffins were shut out this season.

The three-game skid tied a season-high for Grand Rapids.

Box Score

Manitoba 0 0 1 - 1

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Bauer Mb (interference), 5:07; King Mb (fighting), 8:29; Didier Gr (boarding, fighting), 8:29; Sautner Mb (holding), 11:36; Conley Mb (elbowing), 18:22.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Viro Gr (tripping), 2:24; Kuzmin Mb (checking to the head), 5:10; Empey Mb (interference), 12:39.

3rd Period-1, Manitoba, Chibrikov 8 (Barteaux, Lucius), 19:25 (PP). Penalties-Danielson Gr (tripping), 19:17.

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 6-8-13-27. Grand Rapids 12-5-9-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 1 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 5.

Goalies-Manitoba, Kähkönen 5-9-0 (26 shots-26 saves). Grand Rapids, Campbell 2-3-0 (27 shots-26 saves).

A-9,040

Three Stars

1. MB Chibrikov (game-winner); 2. MB Kahkonen (W, SO, 26 saves); 3. GR Campbell (L, 26 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 20-12-3-0 (43 pts.) / Wed., Jan. 15 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 11-19-1-1 (24 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 17 vs. Toronto 7 p.m. CST

