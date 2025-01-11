IceHogs Stumble Against the Stars 6-1

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs had trouble with the Texas Stars again on Saturday night, losing 6-1 inside the BMO Center.

Despite no scoring in the opening 20 minutes, both teams had plenty of chances forcing Mitchell Weeks and Remi Poirier to each make ten saves.

Antonio Stranges opened the scoring 55 seconds into the 2nd period. The forward snuck in behind the Rockford defense and then beat Weeks on the breakaway. Texas doubled its advantage midway through the frame. Cameron Hughes fed a cutting Kole Lind in the slot to snap it home for the 2-0 lead.

Hogs' defenseman Isaak Philips was called for a double-minor penalty that put the Stars on the man-advantage. Hughes found the scoresheet again, this time with a goal of his own from the far wing. Texas ballooned the advantage to 4-0 with 18 seconds to go in the 2nd. Captain Curtis McKenzie finished off a Stars' down low passing play right before the period came to a close.

In the 3rd, Texas extended the lead with Jack Becker's 6th of the season from the near post and pushed the score to 6-0 with McKenzie's 2nd of the night.

Rockford's Landon Slaggert finally got a puck past Poirier with a little under three minutes to go in the game to get the Hogs on the board 6-1.

The IceHogs are back in action inside the BMO center on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4:00pm CT. Rockford takes on Milwaukee with a postgame skate for fans after the game! Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.