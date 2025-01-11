Sprong's Two Goals Lead Firebirds to Victory on Pride Night

The Firebirds defeated the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score 5-2. Newcomer Daniel Sprong netted two goals and added an assist in the Firebirds first-ever meeting against the Central Division's Chicago Wolves. A crowd of 8,712 was on hand for Coachella Valley's third annual Pride Night, presented by Silvercrest.

Chicago opened the scoring just 4:39 into the game on a goal from Bradly Nadeau.

The Firebirds found the equalizer 3:30 into the second period as Ben Meyers found Daniel Sprong on an odd-man rush. Sprong was assigned to Coachella Valley after being put on waivers this week by the Seattle Kraken.

The Wolves found a quick answer as Jordan Martel beat Ales Stezka 1:50 later to make it 2-1 Chicago.

Lleyton Roed drove to the net and tied the game for his ninth of the season at 15:50 of the middle period. Sprong and Logan Morrison earned the assists.

The Firebirds outshot the Wolves 22-7 in the second period, the most shots on goal in a single period by Coachella Valley in team history (previous was 21 - done twice).

Coachella Valley wasted no time in the third period, taking their first lead of the game. On another odd-man rush, this time started by Roed, resulting in Sprong beating Chicago goaltender Spencer Martin for his second of the game. The goal came 36 seconds into the third.

Jani Nyman added to the Firebirds' lead with a powerplay goal at 4:36. The goal extended Coachella Valley's powerplay goal streak to seven straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history (most is 8 - 3/3-3/19/2023).

Brandon Biro moved the Firebirds ahead by three with a breakaway goal for his fourth of the season with 4:40 left in the third period.

Coachella Valley moves to 18-12-1-4 on the year and now have points in six of their last seven games and wins in four of their last five.

The Firebirds' finished the game 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 1-for-2 on the powerplay.

Goaltender Ales Stezka earned his first seventh of the season and made 28 saves on 30 shots.

Coachella Valley outshot Chicago 47-30.

The Firebirds continue their homestand tomorrow, Sunday, January 12th as they rematch the Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is set for 3pm PT. Visit CVFirebirds.com to get your tickets now!

