Poturalski and Houle Lead Barracuda Past Condors

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - AHL All-Star Andrew Poturalski finished with two goals and an assist and Donavan Houle added two goals as the San Jose Barracuda (20-11-0-2) rolled past the Bakersfield Condors (13-13-3-1), 5-2, on Friday night in front of a sold out Tech CU Arena.

36 seconds into the first period the Condors jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Phil Kemp (5) went upstairs from the point on the game's first shot. After the sluggish start, the Barracuda settled into the period and would tie it at 3:25 when Tristen Robins (5) snapped in a sharp-angle rip. On the goal, Justin Bailey collected the primary assist in his 400th AHL game. The Barracuda would outshoot the Condors 15-5 in the first, but the game would remain 1-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Barracuda would kill off an early penalty before taking a 2-1 lead. Thomas Bordeleau, Bailey, and Poturalski (14) would connect on a tick-tack-toe that left Poturalski uncovered with an open net at 2:17. After Bakersfield was called for its first minor of the game, Poturalski (15) had the puck pop out to him from the far corner and he'd swing it in for his second goal in four minutes at 6:09. At 14:36, the Barracuda would add to their advantage and make it four unanswered as Jake Furlong head-manned a pass to Houle (8) who snuck behind everyone, and the rookie forward would go top shelf on a breakaway to make it 4-1 Barracuda. The Condors stopped the bleeding at 18:09 as Noah Philp (9) beat Georgi Romanov from just above the crease but the Barracuda still led by two after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Condors 14-8, and Houle (9) would make it 5-2 when he jumped out of the penalty box and guided home an empty netter at 15:43. Romanov made 22 saves to earn his third consecutive victory.

