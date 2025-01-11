Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in Syracuse

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Syracuse, NY) - Despite goals from Riley Fiddler-Schultz and Brendan Warren, the Rochester Americans were unable to overcome a quick Syracuse start, falling 6-2 to the Crunch Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss sees Rochester's season-long seven-game win streak come to an end, along with the Amerks' eight-game road win streak getting snapped in the process. The eight-road game win streak was the Amerks' best in over 20 years.

With the loss, Rochester still ranks atop the North Division with a 22-10-3-0 record. Syracuse snaps its three-game losing streak, improving to 16-11-5-3. Through five games in the season series, the Amerks lead 3-2-0-0. The two teams meet again on Friday, Jan. 31 back home at Blue Cross Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

Syracuse wasted no time jumping on the Amerks with Jesse Ylonen pouncing nine seconds into the game. The Crunch winger corralled the puck from center ice from the face-off, then raced down the ice to beat Levi on a breakaway for the early 1-0 lead.

Things escalated 8:48 into the period when Nikita Novikov was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct, allowing Syracuse to score two more on the ensuing power-play. The first came 20 seconds into the man-advantage, with veteran forward Conor Sheary jamming a rebound through, followed by a deflected shot late in the power-play credited to Joel Teasdale, granting Syracuse a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

Both sides found the back of the net in the middle frame, beginning with Fiddler-Schultz netting his eighth goal of the season less than three minutes into the period. While navigating atop the zone, Jack Rathbone found an opening, firing the puck toward the net of Brandon Halverson with bodies in his way. Amongst them was Fiddler-Schultz, who used his stick to redirect the shot through, making it a 3-1 game at the time.

Despite outshooting Syracuse 13-11 in the second period, the Crunch remained in front by three goals after Milo Roelens took a shot midway through the period that went high and just above the shoulder of Levi, eluding the Amerks goaltender for the 4-1 edge.

THIRD PERIOD

Gabe Fortier struck 1:25 into the third, beating Levi on a puck the goaltender had knocked down in front, but ricocheted back out to Fortier for the 5-1 lead.

The four-goal advantage didn't hold for long as Warren converted just over two minutes later with his career-best eighth goal of the season. Warren collected the puck at the net front that was fed to him by Rochester newcomer Jagger Joshua, who earned his first assist in the red, white, and blue. Warren has found the bulk of his success this season away from home, with six of his eight goals being scored outside the Flower City.

The Crunch would receive a sixth power-play late in the game, where Sheary again scored, securing Syracuse the 6-2 final.

STARS AND STRIPES

Fiddler-Schultz has points in six of his last seven away games ... Levi made 29 saves in just his third regulation loss of the season ... Josh Dunne tallied an assist on Warren's goal, giving him assists in four straight games.

UP NEXT

For the first time in the 2024-25 campaign, the Amerks will play three games in as many days next weekend. It all begins Friday Jan. 17 at Blue Cross Arena when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms make their lone trip to the Flower City for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Veterans Outreach Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Goal Scorers

SYR: J. Ylonen (8), C. Sheary (7-PPG), J. Teasdale (5-PPG/GWG), M. Roelens (6), G. Fortier (7), C. Sheary (8-PPG)

ROC: R. Fiddler-Schultz (8), B. Warren (8)

Goaltenders

SYR: B. Halverson - 28/30 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 29/35 (L)

Shots

SYR: 35

ROC: 30

Special Teams

SYR: PP (3/6) | PK (0/0)

ROC: PP (0/0) | PK (3/6)

Three Stars:

1. SYR - C. Sheary

2. SYR - M. Crozier

3. SYR - D. Pouliot

