Monsters Beat Rocket 2-1 in Overtime in Front of 15,176 Fans

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night in front of 15,176 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 21-11-1-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The opening period started quickly after Joseph LaBate converted on an early power play at 1:50 off feeds from Samuel Knazko and Daemon Hunt giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. The Rocket responded with a goal on the man advantage from Owen Beck at 16:17 leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of play. Despite scoring chances from both sides in the third period, the teams went into extra time where Owen Sillinger put the game-winning goal away at 1:37 with helpers from Stanislav Svozil and Cole Clayton bringing the final score to 2-1.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 34 saves for the win while Laval's Connor Hughes stopped 22 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to Michigan to face the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 1 - 2 LAV 0 1 0 0 - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 1/6 3/4 12 min / 6 inf LAV 35 1/4 5/6 26 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Tarasov W 34 1 1-1-0 LAV Hughes OT 22 2 9-7-1 Cleveland Record: 21-11-1-3, 2nd North Division Laval Record: 21-10-2-1, 3rd North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.