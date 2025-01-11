Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m.

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears look to continue the club's winning ways on the road as they go for a weekend sweep of the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum tonight.

Hershey Bears (22-11-3-0) at Charlotte Checkers (19-8-2-2)

Jan. 11, 2025 | 6 p.m. | Bojangles Coliseum

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Jake Kamrass (3)

Linespersons: Shane Gustafson (18), Brian Pincus (25)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.; Television coverage begins at 6 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears trailed 3-0 entering the third period last night, but Hershey rallied with three goals in the third period, and Alex Limoges scored the overtime tally in the 4-3 comeback win over the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum. Aaron Ness started the surge with his second goal of the season at 7:24, and Pierrick Dube added his eighth goal of the season 1:06 later to make it 3-2. Brennan Saulnier tied the score at 15:26, and in the extra session, Limoges scored his fourth career overtime winner as Bear at 2:21. The Bears outshot the Checkers 29-22 in the victory, and Hershey is now 2-3-0-0 versus Charlotte this season.

HALFWAY HOME:

Last night's win marked the halfway point of Hershey's 2024-25 season. Through 36 of the 72 games, the Bears sit in first place in the Atlantic Division and third place in the American Hockey League with a 22-11-3-0 record. On the road, the Bears have the best points percentage in the AHL at .867 as they own a 12-1-2-0 record away from GIANT Center. The club has six different players with at least 20 points, while goaltender Hunter Shepard leads the Eastern Conference with 15 wins.

SCORING LIKE SAULNS:

Hershey forward Brennan Saulnier posted his fourth goal of the season last night, surpassing the three goals he posted last year over 36 games with the Belleville Senators. Two of Saulnier's four tallies this season have come versus Charlotte, and with his goal and an assist last night, it marked his first multi-point game as a Bear, and his first multi-point game since March 13, 2024 (1g, 1a) when he helped Belleville earn a 5-2 win over Utica. Saulnier is set to skate in his 150th career AHL game tonight. He's scored 40 points (20g, 20a) for Lehigh Valley, Belleville, and Hershey in his career.

COMEBACK KIDS:

Last night marked Hershey's fourth win of the season when they enter the third period trailing their opponent. Only the Toronto Marlies (5) have more comeback wins than the Bears this season when entering the third period behind. Hershey's four wins in this category match the number the club had in a record-setting 2023-24 campaign as the Bears were 4-10-0-1 when trailing after 40 minutes of action last season. The win last night was also Hershey's sixth overtime victory, a mark that is second in the league to Lehigh Valley's seven overtime decisions.

COUNT ON CLAY:

Dating back to last season, Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson has started the club's last five road games at Bojangles Coliseum, and with his win last night, he improved his record to 4-1-0 in that stretch. In his past four overall appearances for the Bears, he is 2-1-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. All five of Stevenson's starts on the road this season have gone to overtime, and he owns a 4-1 record in that situation, with Hershey rallying to tie the game in the third period in each outing, only to claim the win in the extra session.

BEARS BITES:

After being recalled Friday morning, Ethen Frank made his NHL debut for the Washington Capitals last night, recording an assist on Lars Eller's game-tying goal in the third period for his first NHL point. Frank is the 68th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season...With Frank's recall, no Bear will skate in all 72 games this season...Clay Stevenson earned his first AHL point with an assist on Alex Limoges' overtime marker last night...Matt Strome had two assists last night for his first multi-assist game since he potted a pair of helpers on March 16, 2024...Defenseman Jake Massie returned to the lineup last night after missing eight games due to a lower-body injury.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 11, 1986 - Tim Tookey and the Bears buried the New Haven Nighthawks 9-3 in front of a crowd of 7,373 at Hersheypark Arena, giving Hershey its third consecutive win and 22 goals in that span. Tookey led the way with four points including a hat trick that featured the unassisted game-winning goal just 14 seconds into the second period.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.