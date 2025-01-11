IceHogs Conclude Two Game Set with Texas Tonight

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il.- The Rockford IceHogs look to split their two-game set with the Texas Stars tonight at 7p.m. at the BMO Center. The Stars took down Rockford 4-1 when the teams met Wednesday night.

Guttman Climbs Leaderboard- IceHogs center Cole Guttman tallied his 15th goal of the season Wednesday against Texas. The California native moves into the top 10 in AHL scoring with 31 total points. Guttman is on pace to break his career-best 40-point total in the 2023-24 season. The third-year pro has 13 points in his last seven games.

Nazar Named to All-Star Roster- The IceHogs rookie was named to the 2025 AHL All-Star roster, representing Rockford on the national stage. Nazar, 20, ranks top-five amongst AHL rookies with 11 goals and 24 points in 21 games this season. The Detroit, MI native has been riding a league-best eight-game point streak on home ice, finding the scoresheet during every game he's played at the BMO Center this season. Nazar scored his first goal of the season with the Blackhawks Wednesday night. Colton Dach recorded his first career NHL point with the primary assist on Nazar's goal.

Roster Moves- The IceHogs made a pair of trades last weekend involving the blue line. Rockford traded veteran defenseman Austin Strand to the Utica Comets in exchange for future considerations. Strand skated in 59 games with Rockford between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Rockford then added Matteo Pietroniro from the Toronto Marlies in exchange for future considerations. The Boise, Idaho native has spent four seasons with the Toronto organization, playing for the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) and Toronto Marlies (AHL).

Texas Two Step- The IceHogs will get their second look at the Stars this week after falling Wednesday night by a 4-1 score. Matej Blumel opened the scoring for Texas just 15 seconds into the game Wednesday. The Tabor, Czechia native now has 31 points on the season. The Stars have given opposing goaltenders headaches all season long as the second highest scoring offense in the AHL.

Major Announcement- A major announcement about the IceHogs 2025-26 season will be made Sunday afternoon during the first intermission of our game against the Milwaukee Admirals. Purchase tickets here to be among the first to know Sunday afternoon!

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Nov. 19 vs Texas 7 p.m. W 5-2

Nov. 22 @ Texas 7 p.m. W 2-1

Nov. 23 @ Texas 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m. L 1-4

Jan. 11 vs Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 7 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 @ Texas 7 p.m.

Mar. 8 vs Texas 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.