Game Preview: San Jose at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Bakersfield and San Jose play the back end of the home-and-home series. The Condors are 2-1-0 against the Barracuda this season.

LOOKING BACK

Phil Kemp opened the scoring on the first shift, but the Barracuda answered with four straight goals en route to a 5-2 victory last night in San Jose. Noah Philp had the other marker for the Condors, who suffered their second straight loss.

ALL-STAR PLAY

Matthew Savoie has continued his all-star type of play, adding an assist to his total last night. The first-year pro has 13 points in his last eight games and t-4th among all rookies in scoring in the AHL with 25 points (9g-16a) in 30 games.

600 IN SIGHT

Condors captain Seth Griffith is two points from 600 for his AHL career after assisting on Philp's goal last night. The team leader in scoring is on a six-game point streak with two goals and seven assists over that stretch.

HOME COOKING

The Condors are 15-3-1 in their last 19 games at home against San Jose, including a 2-0 shutout of the Barracuda earlier this season.

KEMP KEEPS IT STEADY

Phil Kemp's 5th goal last night put him one off his career high set during the 2022-23 season. He leads all Condors d-men in goals this year. His 16.1% shooting percentage is the highest of his career. In the AHL era, the Greenwich, Conn. native is fifth on the Condors with 232 games played.

FIRE AWAY

Last night was the fifth time this season in which the Condors allowed 40+ shots on net.

QUICK TRIP HOME

Tonight is the Condors 14th home game of the season, the fewest in the AHL. After the four-game road trip, the Condors will play 10 of 13 on home ice to close January and into February.

GOOD STARTS

Bakersfield has scored first in 11 of its last 12 games, including last night. However, the team has faced a mutli-goal deficit in the third period in each of their last two losses.

TONIGHT THE NIGHT?

The Condors are the only team in the league to not score a power-play goal at home (0/29). On the road, the team has the 5th best unit at 23.1%.

DINEEN ADDS ON

Cam Dineen had an assist last night and has 15 points (2g-13a) in 25 games this season to match Connor Carrick for the lead among Condors d-men in scoring.

BARRACUDA BITE BACK

Andrew Poturalski and Donovan Houle each scored twice last night as the Barracuda picked up their 20th win. Georgi Romanov got his second consecutive win.

UP NEXT

The Condors hit the road for a four-game, eight-day trip to Colorado and Chicago. Bakersfield is in Loveland to take on the Eagles on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. PT before heading to the Midwest.

American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

