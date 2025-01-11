Crunch Blow Past Amerks, 6-2

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Rochester Americans' Devon Levi and Ryan Johnson and Syracuse Crunch's Conor Sheary on game night

(Syracuse Crunch) Rochester Americans' Devon Levi and Ryan Johnson and Syracuse Crunch's Conor Sheary on game night(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Rochester Americans, 6-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Conor Sheary tallied two goals and an assist, while Derrick Pouliot and Max Crozier both had multi-point games with a pair of assists each. The win advances the Crunch to 16-11-5-3 on the season and 2-2-0-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 28-of-30 shots in victory. Devon Levi turned aside 29-of-35 in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play went 3-for-6 on the night. Rochester had no man-advantages in the game.

The Crunch opened scoring just nine seconds into the game. The Amerks won the draw, but Jesse Ylonen forced a turnover, sped into the zone on a partial breakaway and beat Levi with a forehand, backhand, forehand move. Syracuse then added two power-play goals on the same major penalty to build up a 3-0 lead. The first one came at the 9:08 mark. Levi made the save on Pouliot's one-timer from the right circle, but the rebound came out for Sheary to chip into an open net. Three minutes later, Joel Teasdale was in the slot to redirect Scott Walford's wrister from the point.

The Amerks stole one back early in the middle frame when Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored with a slap shot from the left point. Halfway through the period, the Crunch regained their three-goal lead. Lucas Edmonds chased the puck down beyond the goal line and sent a feed out for Milo Roelens to score with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

Syracuse added another goal just 1:25 into the third period. Levi stopped Gabriel Fortier's initial shot from between the circles, but dropped the puck out of his glove and Fortier was there to jam it in. Rochester responded two minutes later. Jagger Joshua drove around the back of the net and centered the puck for Brendan Warren to send a close-range shot in. Sheary then tallied his second power-play goal of the night with 4:27 remaining in the game. Logan Brown threaded a pass through the slot for Sheary to redirect in with a quick stick. The Crunch maintained their lead through regulation to take the win.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they host the Providence Bruins.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Conor Sheary recorded his 100th AHL point tonight...The Crunch scored three power-play goals tonight for the first time since Oct. 20 against Belleville.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.