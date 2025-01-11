Reign Shut Out by Wild

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Storyline: The Iowa Wild (12-19-2-0) scored three times in the first period to build a lead and got a 34-save shutout performance from goaltender Samuel Hlavaj to defeat the Ontario Reign (20-10-0-1) by a 5-0 score at Toyota Arena on Friday night.

In the first meeting of the teams since 2019, Iowa was led offensively by Graeme Clarke who scored twice and added an assist, while Liam Öhgren also helped set up three of the Wild's goals.

Date: January 10, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final IA 3 1 1 5 ONT 0 0 0 0

Shots PP IA 26 0/0 ONT 34 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Hlavaj (IA)

2. Graeme Clarke (IA)

3. Liam Öhgren (IA)

W: Samuel Hlavaj

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Sunday, January 12 vs. Iowa Wild | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

