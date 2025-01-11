Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matej Blümel from Texas Stars

American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









TexasStars forward Matej Blümel

TexasStars forward Matej Blümel(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Matej Blümel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blümel, 24, returns to Dallas for the second time this season after making his NHL season debut Oct. 19 vs Edmonton. The winger leads Texas and shares fourth in the AHL with 18 goals, while ranking sixth leaguewide with 32 points (18-14=32). Blümel has 14 points (8-6=14) during a nine-game point streak, the longest of his career and the second-longest active streak in the AHL. He has three multi-goal games this season and 14 goals in his last 17 games.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Texas finishes a three-game road trip tonight at 7:00pm at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

