Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matej Blümel from Texas Stars
January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Matej Blümel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Blümel, 24, returns to Dallas for the second time this season after making his NHL season debut Oct. 19 vs Edmonton. The winger leads Texas and shares fourth in the AHL with 18 goals, while ranking sixth leaguewide with 32 points (18-14=32). Blümel has 14 points (8-6=14) during a nine-game point streak, the longest of his career and the second-longest active streak in the AHL. He has three multi-goal games this season and 14 goals in his last 17 games.
The Tabor, Czechia native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.
Texas finishes a three-game road trip tonight at 7:00pm at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
TexasStars forward Matej Blümel
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2025
- Wolf Pack Celebrate 50 Years of Professional Hockey in Hartford vs. Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: San Jose at Bakersfield, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Matej Blümel from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- St. Louis Blues Transfer F Otto Stenberg to Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- IceHogs Conclude Two Game Set with Texas Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #33 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-13-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (11-18-3-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Poturalski and Houle Lead Barracuda Past Condors - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Shut Out by Wild - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.