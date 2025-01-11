Wolves Drop 5-2 Decision to Firebirds
January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves opened a three-game road trip by facing off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the first time in franchise history Saturday night in Palm Desert, Calif.
Bradly Nadeau and Jordan Martel scored but in the end the Wolves came up short to the Firebirds 5-2 at Acrisure Arena. The loss to Coachella Valley, which entered the league during the 2022-23 season, was Chicago's second in a row.
The Wolves jumped to an early lead when Nadeau found the back of the net 4 minutes, 39 seconds into the game. The rookie forward scored off a give-and-go with Domenick Fensore with Nadeau ripping a one-timer past Firebirds netminder Ales Stezka to the stick side. Fensore had the lone assist on Nadeau's eighth goal of the season-the only marker in the opening period.
After Coachella Valley knotted the score at 1-1 on Daniel Sprong's tally early in the second, the Wolves regained the lead on Martel's third goal of the season. Martel cruised into the slot, took a nifty backhand pass from Danny Katic and fired the puck by Stezka to the glove side. Katic and Joakim Ryan recorded assists on the score.
Late in the second, Lleyton Roed scored for the Firebirds to tie the game at 2-2 headed into the third.
Coachella Valley seized the lead on Sprong's second goal of the night, this one coming just :36 into the third period, and made it 4-2 when Jani Nyman scored a short time later.
Brandon Biro capped the scoring for the Firebirds in the late going.
Spencer Martin (42 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Stezka (28 saves) picked up the win for the Firebirds.
Chicago dropped to 17-12-2-0 on the season while Coachella Valley improved to 18-12-1-4.
Next up: The Wolves travel to Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds on Sunday (5 p.m.).
