Rangers Reassign Talyn Boyko to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers from Wolf Pack

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Talyn Boyko to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack

Boyko, 22, has appeared in 14 games with the Oilers this season, posting a record of 9-3-2. The native of Drumheller, AB, has recorded a .917 save percentage, a 2.60 goals-against average, and one shutout in his 14 appearances.

During his stint with the Wolf Pack, Boyko appeared in two games with the club, posting a record of 1-1-0. He made 32 saves in his first career AHL start on Dec. 31 against the Springfield Thunderbirds, collecting both his first career AHL shutout and victory.

He also recorded an assist, his first point in the AHL.

Boyko was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.

