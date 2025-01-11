P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins were defeated by the Springfield Thunderbirds 6-4 on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Riley Tufte recorded two assists in his 300th career AHL game. Fabian Lysell, Brett Harrison, Patrick Brown, and Riley Duran all found the back of the net in the loss.

How It Happened

Dylan Peterson picked the near corner with a wrist shot from the right circle, giving the T-Birds a 1-0 lead with 16:26 remaining in the first period.

Trailing down the slot, Corey Schueneman caught a pass and fired a shot past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Springfield lead to 2-0 with 11:56 to play in the first frame.

Cutting towards the low slot, Lysell got his stick on Mason Millman's shot from the point and redirected the puck inside the left post, cutting the T-Birds' lead to 2-1 with 17:06 left in the second period. Tufte received a secondary assist.

Harrison intercepted a breakout pass in the right circle, walked the puck towards the crease, and tucked it around the goaltender's pad, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:10 remaining in the second period.

With 22 seconds left in the second frame, Michael Buchinger spun around at the point and fired a wrist shot that beat the goaltender through traffic, giving the T-Birds a 3-2 lead.

While on the power play, Dalibor Dvorsky slung a wrist shot from the right circle that zipped past the blocker of the goaltender, extending the Springfield lead to 4-2 3:59 into the third period.

Georgii Merkulov fired a pass across the ice to Brown at the left post, where he redirected the puck into the back of the net for a power play goal, cutting the T-Birds' lead to 4-3 with 10:36 to play in the third frame. Matthew Poitras was credited with a secondary assist.

Mackenzie MacEachern cut to the crease and converted on a feed from behind the net, extending the Springfield lead to 5-3 with 4:31 left in the third period.

With the net empty for an extra attacker, Tufte found Duran above the blue paint for a redirection goal, cutting the T-Bird's lead to 5-4 with 2:12 remaining in the third period. John Farinacci received a secondary assist.

Hunter Skinner scored on the empty net with 26 seconds remaining in the game to make it 6-4.

Stats

Tufte skated in his 300th career AHL game.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 16 of 19 shots in relief. The P-Bruins totaled 28 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The Providence Bruins fall to 18-13-3-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, January 15 at Upstate Medical Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

