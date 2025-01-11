Moose Blank Griffins

January 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (11-19-1-1) picked up a 1-0 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins (20-12-3-0) on Saturday. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win against the Griffins the evening prior.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first period. Manitoba's penalty kill came up big, successfully holding off three Griffins power plays throughout the frame. Kaapo Kähkönen made 12 stops for Manitoba, and Jack Campbell made six saves in the Grand Rapids crease.

Neither team found the back of the net through the middle frame. The Moose outshot the Griffins 8-5 during the period, and were successful in killing a further two Griffins power plays. Kähkönen made five saves to keep his crease clear, and Campbell stopped eight pucks in the Grand Rapids net.

The teams continued to battle to a goalless draw into the late stages of the third period. When the Moose were granted a late power play, they didn't squander the opportunity. Nikita Chibrikov scored a clutch goal with just 35 seconds left on the clock, securing a 1-0 win for the Moose. Kähkönen made nine stops in the final frame to pick up his first shutout as a member of the Moose. He finished with 26 saves in the Manitoba crease, and Campbell wrapped with 26 saves for Grand Rapids.

Quotable

"I think overall on this trip, we never quit. We never changed the way we played, we kept going no matter what the situation was, kept making the right play, and putting ourselves in situations where we can take over and win these games."

Statbook

Nikita Chibrikov (1G) has points in four straight games (3G, 2A)

Chaz Lucius (1A) recorded four points over his past five games (1G, 3A)

Dawson Barteaux (1A) has posted an assist in three straight games (3A)

Kaapo Kähkönen stopped 51 of 53 Grand Rapids shots in his back-to-back starts this weekend.

What's Next?

The Moose return home to face off against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, Jan. 17 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets for the first game of Minor Hockey Weekend.

