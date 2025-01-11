Game #33 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-13-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (11-18-3-2)

Game #33 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (18-13-1-0) at San Diego Gulls (11-18-3-2)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Pechanga Arena, San Diego, CA

Referees: #44 Alex Lepkowski, #38 Tyler Spott

Linespeople: #31 Nikolaus Diehr, #85 Steven Walsh

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

The Roadrunners (18-13-1-0) look to split the series against the San Diego Gulls (11-18-3-2) at Pechanga Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m. MST. Tucson fell 3-2 in Friday's opener but saw a standout performance from goaltender Matthew Villalta, who stopped 42 of 45 shots. The matchup marks the fifth game of the Roadrunners' season-high seven-game road trip, during which they hold a 2-2 record so far.

The Gulls, meanwhile, are riding a wave of momentum, matching their season-high with two consecutive wins. A victory on Saturday would mark their first three-game win streak and series sweep of the season, and improve their odds in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Despite Friday's setback, the Roadrunners remain just four points behind third-place Ontario in the tightly packed Pacific. San Diego sits five points out of the playoff spot held by seventh-place Abbotsford.

Three things:

Villalta delivered a standout performance on Friday, setting team season-highs with 24 saves in the second period and 42 stops overall. He has excelled against San Diego this season, posting a 3-2 record, and two shutouts. With Villalta facing 45 shots in game one, Jaxson Stauber could make his first AHL start since November 16. Stauber recently returned from the Utah Hockey Club and has had a strong AHL season thus far, sporting a 5-2 record, a 0.930 save percentage, and a 2.29 GAA in seven appearances.

Egor Sokolov has found his scoring touch, netting goals in back-to-back games, including his team-high 12th tally during the first period on Friday. With 25 points on the season, he now leads the Roadrunners, edging out Andrew Agozzino by one point. Sokolov has also been a standout in the season series against San Diego, earning at least one point in five of six games and tallying a team-high eight points (3G, 5A). His consistent production has been a driving force behind Tucson's success in the I-8 rivalry this year.

Rookie forward Miko Matikka returned to action on Friday after missing the past 12 games due to injury. His last appearance was on December 7 against Calgary. Matikka's return is a boost to Tucson's offense, especially following Josh Doan's departure to the Utah Hockey Club. Drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (67th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old rookie is known for his high-end skill. Last season, he helped the University of Denver win the NCAA Frozen Four Championship and ranked second on the team with 20 goals.

What's the word?

"It feels good. Being out for five weeks, whatever it was, it feels good to be out with the boys and it went well tonight. All the work we put in with the trainers and staff is paying off right now."

Roadrunners forward Miko Matikka on his return from injury.

Number to Know:

15 - Rookie defenseman Artem Duda recorded his 14th assist of the season on Egor Sokolov's first-period goal in game one, marking his third point in his last four outings. Duda also played a key role in setting up Max Szuber's late third-period goal, with both defensemen finishing with a team-high +2 rating. The 20-year-old now leads all Roadrunners defensemen in points with 15, one point ahead of Robbie Russo, and tops the team in plus-minus with an impressive +11 rating for the season.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Pechanga Arena. Fans can also catch the stream on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.5366namp_--

