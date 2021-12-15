Stars Assign Goaltender Colton Point to Idaho Steelheads

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Colton Point has been assigned by Dallas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Point, 23, has a 1-2-0 record with a 4.40 goals-against average and .843 save percentage in five appearances for Texas this season. He earned his first win of the season, a 4-3 shootout victory, Nov. 13 against the Colorado Eagles and has a career AHL mark of 11-11-2, with a 3.44 GAA. In 33 ECHL appearances over two seasons with Idaho, Point has compiled a 12-11-4 record and a 3.01 GAA.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound goaltender from North Bay, ON was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) in the 2016 Draft.

The Stars return to the ice at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday against the Rockford IceHogs at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

