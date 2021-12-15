Islanders Finish up Five-Game Homestand Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (8-13-1-2) finish up a five-game homestand tonight with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins (10-6-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena. Tonight is the rescheduled game from Saturday, Dec. 4th that was pushed back due to league Covid-19 protocols affecting the Bruins. The Islanders are 1-1-0-1 against Providence this season, scoring a season-high six goals in a 6-4 win on Oct. 30th. They earned one point in a 2-1 shootout loss Oct. 17th and fell in regulation, 3-2, in their last tilt on Nov. 26th. This is the fourth of 12 meetings between the two division rivals and third of six at Webster Bank Arena.

LISTEN ON RADIO: www.bit.ly/IslesRadio

WATCH LIVE: www.ahltv.com

LAST TIME OUT

Otto Koivula scored his third goal in two days and Grant Hutton also lit the lamp on Sunday afternoon, but the Islanders suffered a 3-2 loss to the Belleville Senators at home. Bridgeport allowed its quickest goal to start a game this season (0:33), but battled back to take a 2-1 lead in the third period. It was erased by consecutive goals from Belleville's Lassi Thomson and Cedric Pare. Jakub Skarek (5-6-2) made 29 saves in his team-leading 14th start.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins have won two straight games and four of their last five entering tonight's action. Providence beat Toronto last Sunday, scoring five goals for the second time in four games and earning a 5-1 win at home. Oskar Steen scored twice and now leads the Bruins with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 14 games, while Jack Studnicka and Nick Wolff had two assists each. Providence opens a seven-game road trip this evening that runs through the end of the month. Its next home game isn't until Jan. 2nd.

TERRY CHRISTMAS

Chris Terry has points in seven straight games dating back to Nov. 24th, the longest scoring streak for any Bridgeport player this season. He has two goals and seven assists over that span and a team-high 20 points overall, tied for ninth among all AHL players. Terry is also tied for third in the AHL in shots on goal (74). The Islanders are 4-2-1-1 when he scores a goal this season and 3-0-1-1 when he has at least two points.

AUSTIN SCORING OFTEN

Austin Czarnik has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last five games, including back-to-back three-point efforts (Nov. 27th - Dec. 11th) that bookended his first stint with the New York Islanders this season. He is third on Bridgeport's scoring list (15 points in 20 games) and currently ranks second in goals (six) and shots (56). He leads the club in power-play goals (three). Czarnik, who turned 29 years old last Sunday, scored once and added two assists in four NHL games earlier this month.

OTTO-MATIC

Otto Koivula has recorded at least one point in all but three games since Oct. 17th, improving his total over the weekend to 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games. He is second on the club in scoring and tied for first in assists. Koivula has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last three outings and one assist in three NHL games with the New York Islanders this season.

QUICK HITS

Andy Andreoff is on a four-game point streak (two goals, three assists) and has at least one point in six of his last seven AHL games... Cory Schneider has a 2.32 GAA and .916 save percentage during his three-game winning streak after starting the season 0-6-0... The Islanders are 8-3-1-1 when scoring at least three goals, but 0-10-0-1 when scoring two or fewer.

AFFILIATE REPORT

New York Islanders (7-12-5); Last: 2-1 L at Detroit, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester Railers (8-10-0-1): Last: 4-2 W vs. Maine, Saturday -- Next: Friday at Reading, 7 p.m.

