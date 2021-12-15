Voyer's Shorthanded Goal, Grosenick's 27 Saves Lead Providence Bruins to 2-1 Shootout Win
December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
BRIDGEPORT, CT - Alex-Olivier Voyer scored his first goal of the season and Troy Grosenick made 27 saves in his third consecutive victory as the Providence Bruins took down the Bridgeport Islanders in the shootout, 2-1, on Wednesday night. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 31-28, and continued their success on the penalty kill with a five-for-five performance on the PK.
RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH
"I thought at times it looked like a make-up game, but guys found a way and I think that's a really important part of it. We'll celebrate the victory, but there's also a lot to learn from.
"We got away from how we need to play to have success, but the best part of it is that we have such a great group and guys recognize that.
"We have some guys coming back from COVID. I thought Vaaks (Urho Vaakanainen) looked like he got acclimated pretty quickly. Foges (Steven Fogarty) got a lot of minutes, so he was struggling with the pace a little bit, but that's to be expected. I don't think it's an easy thing to come back from, so I give those guys a ton of credit. They worked their tails off and put it all on the line. It was good to get them back and I know next game they'll be that much better.
"Games like tonight, sometimes you need your veterans to drag guys into the fight. We've got great leaders like Lewington and Ness who do that game in and game out.
"I think the way we practice shows up in games. Guys made their own noise tonight and that was important for us."
STATS
- Alex-Olivier Voyer scored a shorthanded goal in the second period to tie the game. The goal was Voyer's first of the season.
- Troy Grosenick got the start in goal and made 27 saves en route to his third consecutive win and fourth win overall this season. Grosenick stopped each shot he faced in the shootout and has a .937 save percentage paired with a 1.83 goals against average in six games this season.
- Urho Vaakanainen recorded his second assist in his last three games with the primary helper on Voyer's goal.
- Aaron Ness picked up the secondary helper on Voyer's goal, his seventh assist of the season.
- Samuel Asselin scored the only goal in the shootout to win the game for Providence.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Laval, Quebec and take on the Laval Rocket on Friday, December 17 at Place Bell. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
HARTFORD 19 27
SPRINGFIELD 22 30
PROVIDENCE 21 26
HERSHEY 20 23
CHARLOTTE 25 28
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 21 21
BRIDGEPORT 25 20
LEHIGH VALLEY 21 15
1st 2nd 3rd SO FINAL
PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 1 2
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 0 0 1
