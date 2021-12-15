Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners in OT, 4-3

The Silver Knights won in OT, 4-3, against the Roadrunners on Tuesday night at Tucson Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Roadrunners took the lead early in the beginning frame with two goals in the first six minutes from Travis Barron. Daniil Miromanov put the Silver Knights on the scoreboard with a goal to start off the second period. The remainder of the second period was scoreless. Tucson furthered their lead, 3-1, when Terry Broadhurst scored a goal in the third period. Ben Jones earned a goal for Henderson, scoring his fifth within nine games. The Silver Knights tied the game up with two minutes left in the third period with a goal from Jake Leschyshyn, sending the game into OT. Colt Conrad scored the game-winner for the Silver Knights in OT.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights face off against the Roadrunners tomorrow, Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Tucson Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen live on 1230 The Game.

