Belleville Sens Respond to 50% Capacity Reduction at Home Games Beginning Saturday

BELLEVILLE, ON - In light of today's Government of Ontario announcement and in conjunction with provincial authorities, the Belleville Senators are preparing to make ticketing modifications in order to welcome a maximum of half the venue's capacity crowd figure to CAA Arena when the team's home schedule resumes on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against the Providence Bruins.

With the health and safety of its fans at the forefront, the organization is also reminding fans of venue protocols. As previously noted, the Senators require everyone who enters CAA Arena to provide proof of full vaccination, with the final dose administered no sooner than 14 days before the date of the event. Children under 12 years of age will be exempted from these requirements. Mask wearing also continues to be a mandatory requirement with exception of while eating or drinking.

Priority ticketing access is in place for Senators season seat members. Season seat members will not be affected by today's announcement and will have their seats guaranteed for the duration of the current capacity reduction. Ticket holders who are likely to be affected by the reduction will soon be contacted by a member of the Senators account services' team.

