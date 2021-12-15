Detroit Recalls Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose
December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled center Kyle Criscuolo and left wing Taro Hirose from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Criscuolo will join the Red Wings for the third time this season, as the forward made his NHL season debut on Dec. 1 against Seattle. Criscuolo has appeared in 10 NHL games, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. The Harvard University graduate is currently enjoying a seven-game point streak (7-7-14) from Nov. 20-Dec. 6 with the Griffins, which is a new career high for the center. Criscuolo's three-game goal streak (Nov. 20-26, Dec. 3-6) tied Jonatan Berggren (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) and Turner Elson (Dec. 6-11) for the longest on the team this season. The sixth-year pro registered a four-game assist streak from Nov. 20-28, which is a season high for Grand Rapids.
Hirose returns to Detroit for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when he logged seven points (2-5-7) in 26 outings. The former Michigan State Spartan has eight penalty minutes and 16 points (3-13-16) in 42 NHL games. After leading the Griffins in assists a year ago with 23, Hirose has picked off right where he left off as he has bagged 15 helpers in the opening 22 games, which is a team high and tied for seventh in the league. The Calgary, Alberta, native's 19 points (4-15-19) this season pace the Griffins and are tied for 15th in the AHL.
