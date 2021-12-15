Capitals Re-Assign Brett Leason to Hershey
December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-assigned right wing Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded four points (2g, 2a) in 20 games with the Capitals this season. In addition, Leason has one goal in five games with Hershey.
The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2).
The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
