Marlies Look to Get Back in Win Column vs. Syracuse Crunch

December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night, in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. Toronto currently sits third in the North Division, while Syracuse sits seventh. The Marlies are 5-5-1-1 against North Division opponents so far this season.

The Marlies are looking to bounce back after losing two of three on the road last weekend, while the Crunch are coming off of a 5-3 loss to Charlotte on Saturday.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side, Josh Ho-Sang has nine goals and 15 points so far this season, while Semyon Der-Arguchintsev is the Marlies leading rookie scorer with 13. On the Crunch side, Gabriel Dumont leads the team with 18 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, TSN, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

