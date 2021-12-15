Anaheim Ducks Recall Larsson

December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Larsson, 24 (4/29/97), has appeared in 159 career games with Anaheim, recording 3-20# points and 44 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman began 2021-22 with San Diego, recording seven assists (0-7=7) and eight PIM in 19 AHL games, ranking second among Gulls blueliners in assists and third in scoring.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has skated in 100 career AHL games with San Diego, earning 4-28=32 points with a +6 rating and 44 PIM. A native of Ljungby, Sweden, Larsson began his professional career with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2014-17, helping the club to an SHL championship in 2015-16 and back-to-back Champions Hockey League tournament wins in 2016 and 2017. He also represented Sweden in back-to-back World Junior Championships from 2016-17.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.