Silver Knights Shutout Roadrunners, 3-0
December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights shutout the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Tucson Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, Pavel Dorofeyev scored 44 seconds into the second period, giving the Silver Knights the first lead of the night. Jack Dugan furthered the lead for the Silver Knights with a power play goal midway through the third frame. Dorofeyev scored his second of the night less than two minutes later. Tonight's win gave the Silver Knights their fourth win in five games and goaltender Logan Thompson his second shutout of the season. Thompson successfully blocked 36 out of 36 shots on goal.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights return home this weekend to Orleans Arena to face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on Dec. 18 and 19 at 4 p.m. PT. Watch both games on AHLtv, locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or listen in on 1230 The Game.
