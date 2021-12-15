Jordan Gross Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transaction.
The following player has been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Jordan Gross Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The Eagles will return to action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, December 15th at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2021
- Eagles Reassign Burzan to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies - Colorado Eagles
- 5 Things: Heat vs Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Jordan Gross Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Respond to 50% Capacity Reduction at Home Games Beginning Saturday - Belleville Senators
- Capitals Re-Assign Brett Leason to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Detroit Recalls Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Gulls Name Greg Pateryn Team Captain - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies Look to Get Back in Win Column vs. Syracuse Crunch - Toronto Marlies
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Belleville-Lehigh Valley Game - AHL
- Phantoms Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Senators Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Belleville Senators
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Larsson - San Diego Gulls
- Helge Grans Joins Sweden for World Junior Championship - Ontario Reign
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, December 15 at Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Rescheduled Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Heat, Condors Battle Wednesday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Announce Schedule Updates - Rochester Americans
- Stars Assign Goaltender Colton Point to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Game #20: Henderson at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Finish up Five-Game Homestand Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wild Drop Series Finale to Milwaukee, 6-3 - Iowa Wild
- Barron Scores Two Goals As Roadrunners Fall In Overtime To Henderson Silver Knights 4-3 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners in OT, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.