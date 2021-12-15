Senators Game at Lehigh Valley Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols
December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators, their game scheduled for tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021), against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Game #348) has been postponed.
Members of the Senators organization are following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date for the game has yet to be determined.
