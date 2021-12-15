Bruins Sneak by Islanders in a Shootout

Cory Schneider made 29 saves over 65 minutes and stopped four of five shootout attempts on Wednesday night, but the Bridgeport Islanders (8-13-1-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped a 2-1 final to the Providence Bruins (11-6-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena.

Cole Bardreau scored his second goal of the season in the closing stages of the first period, while Alex-Olivier Voyer's shorthanded goal midway through the second eventually forced overtime. Despite the setback, Schneider (3-6-1) extended his unbeaten in regulation streak to four games (3-0-1).

The Islanders went to the power play just a dozen seconds into the game when Zach Senyshyn clipped Mitch Vande Sompel with a high stick, but Bridgeport failed to register a shot-on-goal against the best penalty kill in the Eastern Conference. They also failed to score on a four-minute double minor against Eduards Tralmaks later in the frame, but got one past goaltender Troy Grosenick at even strength when Bardreau recorded his first goal since Nov. 20th at the 15:53 mark.

Voyer erased the Islanders' advantage 12:07 into the second period when he lit the lamp for the first time this season, which was also the first time Bridgeport allowed a shorthanded goal. With Tralmaks in the box serving a bench minor for too many men, Voyer settled a stretch pass from Urho Vaakanainen and skated to the right circle where he snapped a shot past Schneider to make it 1-1.

Providence outshot Bridgeport 11-7 in the third and each team had at least one power-play chance, but the game went to overtime and eventually a five-round shootout. Grosenick stopped all five shots he faced in the skills competition, while Samuel Asselin had the Bruins' only goal.

The Islanders went 0-for-5 on the man advantage, but 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Providence led in shots, 31-28.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to the road on Saturday with a 6 p.m. matchup against the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. Fans can follow the action all season long via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

