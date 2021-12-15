5 Things: Heat vs Bakersfield

STOCKTON HEAT (15-2-2-1) vs BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (6-8-1-2)

6:30 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Adam Ruzicka (10)

Points - Jakob Pelletier (25)

Condors:

Goals - Seth Griffith/Cooper Marody/Brad Malone (6)

Points - Seth Griffith (18)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 18-for-81, 22.2% (4th)/PK - 78-for-87, 89.7% (1st)

Condors:

PP - 15-for-75, 20.0% (t-12th)/PK - 55-for-67, 82.1% (t-11th)

1. HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat are on fire heading into Wednesday's tilt against the Bakersfield Condors, winners of four of the last five and owners of a five-game point streak coming into the midweek contest. Stockton won its last bout by a 5-1 final against Tucson, sealing a series split and banking three of a possible four points in the desert. Wednesday's contest is the first of a three-games-in-four-nights sprint at Stockton Arena, as the Heat will host the Colorado Eagles Friday and Saturday.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... If the top line sets the tone, Stockton is in great hands. Since the formation of the Jakob Pelletier-Glenn Gawdin-Matthew Phillips grouping at the top of the depth chart, the trio has combined for 20 points in three games, split evenly with 10 goals and 10 assists. The trio is also a combined plus-21 in the past three contests. Pelletier, Gawdin and Phillips lead active Heat skaters in scoring in the season series against Bakersfield thus far with three points apiece. THAT... Special teams have been a boost for Stockton so far this season, the Heat entering the week as the lone club in the top five on both the power play and the penalty kill. The Heat enter tonight's game coming in fourth on the man-advantage while operating at a 22.2-percent clip and have diffused opponent power plays at an 89.7-percent rate, tops in the AHL. That's not to say Stockton has not excelled at 5-on-5 either this season, with the Heat owning a 22-11 advantage at full strength on home ice and a 48-32 edge overall. THE OTHER... With a point tonight, the Heat will once again rewrite the record books. Stockton enters tonight's tilt having already matched the club record for longest home point streak at 10 games, starting the season 8-0-2-0 on the year. Stockton has outscored opponents 37-19 on home ice, has a 23.8-percent power play conversion rate and is killing 91.8-percent of opponent power plays. The Heat have won the past three home games in regulation and have allowed opponents to bank only five of a possible 40 points at Stockton Arena this year.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Glenn Gawdin

Gawdin has lit it up of late with six goals and four assists in a five-game scoring streak. The forward has three helpers against the Condors this season and has five goals and six points in his last two home games.

Condors - Brad Malone

Malone has two goals and two assists in two games against the Heat, tied with Cooper Marody for the team lead in the season series.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is four goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"Our guys played some good hockey. We had a season-high 51 shots on Friday evening, scored four goals. Unfortunately we gave up four goals on some mental lapses defensively, then you get to a shootout and you never know. I really liked our team's response on Saturday night. We had a lot of purpose to our game, generated offensively and were really sharp defensively in terms of limiting (Tucson's) opportunities and chances. As a whole, I was impressed." - Mitch Love on the weekend series against Tucson

