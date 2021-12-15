Heat, Condors Battle Wednesday at Stockton Arena

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (15-2-2-1; 1st Pacific) vs Bakersfield Condors (6-8-1-2; 8th Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available both on Fox Sports Stockton 1280 and online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat bring a five-game point streak into Wednesday's tilt against Bakersfield, coming into the midweek contest on the heels of a dominant 5-1 win at Tucson on Saturday. The Heat earned three of a possible four points over the weekend with the victory in the back half of the twin bill, led by two goals from Ilya Solovyov, a 3-for-3 effort from the penalty kill and a 29-save performance by rookie netminder Dustin Wolf.

HOME SWEET HOME

Stockton enters Wednesday's game as the lone AHL team to be undefeated in regulation at home, bringing an 8-0-2-0 mark at Stockton Arena into the tilt. The Heat's 10-game home point streak matches the team's record, previously set January 2 through February 20, 2016. Stockton has outscored opponents by a 37-19 margin on home ice and has limited visitors to two or fewer goals in eight of 10 home games.

GAWDS' PLAN

Glenn Gawdin has been lighting up opposing clubs of late, coming into Wednesday with 10 points over Stockton's last five games. It's the second time the centerman has reached double-digit scoring over a five-game span, last pulling the trick in a sprint from December 21, 2019 through January 3, 2020. Gawdin ranks third in the AHL in scoring in December with his 10 points, trailing only Chicago's Andrew Poturalski and Josh Leivo, who have 11 points to their credit.

BREAKING THE ICE

Ilya Solovyov and Emilio Pettersen each found the back of the net in Saturday's win, the first goals of the season for the duo. Solovyov, who lit the lamp twice, claimed the game-winner with his marker late in the first period. Pettersen, meanwhile, notched his first multi-point effort of the campaign and first since March 10, 2021, the second of back-to-back multi-point contributions.

FAST STARTS

The Heat have made a habit of getting off to good starts this season, outscoring opponents 28-13 in the opening 20 minutes this season. Stockton has a record of 8-0-1-1 on the year when leading at the first intermission and has trailed only once at the first break through 20 games. Bakersfield is a minus-4 in the opening frame this season and has led only three times this year after one.

BATTLE OF HIGHWAY 99

Stockton has earned the win in each of the two meetings between the rivals so far on the year, both games coming at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield. Stockton is 17-10-2-1 all-time against the Condors at Stockton Arena, and the Heat have a four-game home win streak and five-game home point streak against Bakersfield. Jakob Pelletier, Matthew Phillips and Glenn Gawdin lead active Heat skaters with three points apiece against the Condors.

