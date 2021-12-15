Amerks Announce Schedule Updates

December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today changes to the team's 2021-22 regular season schedule, including make-up dates for the three games that were previously postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols.

The team's schedule updates include the following:

Rochester's home game against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL No. 268), originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec.1, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's home game against the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL No. 279), originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, has been rescheduled Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester's road game against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL No. 293), originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Mar. 13 at 5 p.m. at Upstate Medical Center.

Rochester's home game against the Belleville Senators (AHL No. 459), originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5, has been rescheduled for Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

All previously purchased tickets will automatically roll over to the newly scheduled home game. If the rescheduled date presents conflicts for ticket buyers, fans will have the option to apply game tickets to any remaining 2021-22 regular-season home game.

For more information, ticket buyers are encouraged to contact their account representative directly or memberservices@bluecrossarena.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.