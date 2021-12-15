Helge Grans Joins Sweden for World Junior Championship

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings have loaned defenseman Helge Grans from the Ontario Reign to Sweden's National Junior Team for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Grans, 19, will represent Team Sweden at the tournament that runs Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. More information about the event can found at iihf.com.

A native of Ljungby, Sweden, Grans has appeared in 16 games with the Reign in his first North American professional season, scoring eight points on three goals and five assists.

Selected in the second round (35th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by Los Angeles, Grans played professionally in his home country for the Malmö Redhawks before joining the Reign. In total, his pro career has included 85 games and 23 points (7-16#). At the 2019-20 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he won a bronze medal with the Sweden U18 club that included two assists in nine outings.

Sweden will kick off its portion of the tournament on Sunday, Dec. 26 against Russia before facing Slovakia on Monday, Dec. 27 and the United States on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Other current members of the Reign that have previously played in the World Junior Championship event include Sweden's Samuel Fagemo (2019, 2020), Jacob Moverare (2018), and Johan Sodergran (2019), Canada's Jaret Anderson-Dolan (2019), Quinton Byfield (2020, 2021), Aidan Dudas (2020), Markus Phillips (2019), Jordan Spence (2021), and Akil Thomas (2020), the Tyler Madden (2019), Alex Turcotte (2020, 2021) and TJ Tynan (2012) with the United States, and Martin Frk with the Czech Republic (2013).

