Phantoms Game Postponed
December 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that tonight's Phanntoms home game has been postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Belleville Senators. A make-up date for this postponed game will be announced soon.
All fans with tickets for tonight's game are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets, as these will be good when the game is rescheduled and a new make-up date is determined - there is nothing additional in order to gain access to the newly rescheduled game besides presenting these original tickets. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected when a make-up date is determined.
Fans that simply wish to exchange their tickets to another game this season can do so by emailing ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.
