Stars and Moose Game on February 5 Postponed Due to Weather Related Travel Delays

February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to travel delays, tonight's game between the Texas Stars and Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg (AHL Game #652) has been postponed.

Sunday's game between the teams (AHL Game #640) remains on as scheduled.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.