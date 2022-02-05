Hershey Sweeps Monsters with Second Straight 4-1 Win

(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears finished their back-to-back series with the Cleveland Monsters with a second consecutive 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Hershey improves to 23-13-3-3 in the 2021-22 campaign with the victory

The theme of the night was Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley's solid play. His strong night started with a penalty shot save on Cleveland's Brendan Gaunce at 11:34 of the first period.

Hershey got on the board first with a turnover in front of the Cleveland net. Riley Sutter would net his second goal of the season at 17:38 of the first period to make it 1-0 Hershey.

The Bears kept the offense going with Sutter setting up Beck Malenstyn at 15:55 of the second period. It was Malenstyn's fourth goal of the season, extending his point streak to three games.

The scoring continued with Brian Pinho starting the third period with his third goal of the season. The goal came at 1:53 of the final frame, assisted by Cody Franson and Lucas Johansen. Pinho walked down the left wing and snuck a shot under Cleveland goaltender J.F. Berbue's arm to extend Hershey's lead.

Cleveland would finally break through at 13:00 of the third as Jake Christiansen beat Copley for the first Monsters goal of the night. Gaunce and Thomas Schemitsch had the helpers.

Kale Kessy would seal the game with 4:05 left as he put the puck in an empty net, set up by Mason Morelli. The goal was Kessy's fourth of the season.

Copley would end the night with one goal allowed, securing his fourth straight win with 28 saves.

Hershey now has 2,992 regular season wins in franchise history. Final shots totaled an even 29-29. The Bears finished 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return home on Saturday, Feb. 12 as the Belleville Senators visit town. Puck drop from GIANT Center is scheduled for 7 P.M. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

