Monsters Defeated in 4-1 Loss to Bears

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-19-4-3 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hershey's Riley Sutter scored a goal at 17:38 of the first period leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. The Bears added a marker from Beck Malenstyn at 15:55 of the middle frame extending the Monsters deficit to 2-0 heading into the final intermission. Hershey's Brian Pinho notched a tally at 1:53 of the third period, but Jake Christiansen responded with marker at 13:00 off feeds from Brendan Gaunce and Thomas Schemitsch cutting the score to 3-1. The Bears stopped the Monsters comeback after an empty-net goal from Kale Kessy at 15:55 pushing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 25 saves in defeat while Hershey's Pheonix Copley made 28 saves for the victory.

The Monsters host the Chicago Wolves for the final game of their homestand on Tuesday, February 8, for an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

HER 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/2 3/3 35 min / 8 inf

HER 29 0/3 2/2 23 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube L 25 3 4-8-3

HER Copley W 28 1 13-7-2

Cleveland Record: 13-19-4-3, 7th North Division

Hershey Record: 23-13-3-3, 2nd Atlantic Division

