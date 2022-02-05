Tonight's Texas-Manitoba Game Postponed Due to Travel Delays
February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to travel delays, tonight's game between the Texas Stars and Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg (AHL Game #652) has been postponed.
Sunday's game between the teams (AHL Game #640) remains on as scheduled.
