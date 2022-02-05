P-Bruins Beat Penguins, 2-1, in Overtime

WILKES-BARRE, PA. - Jesper Froden scored his 10th goal of the season in overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves to propel the Providence Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday night. The P-Bruins outshot the Penguins, 30-27, went one-for-three on the power play and two-for- two on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Jesper Froden scored the game-winning goal in overtime, his 10th goal of the season. Froden has scored a goal in three consecutive games for the P-Bruins.

- Zach Senyshyn scored a goal and added an assist in the win. Senyshyn has seven points (5G, 2A) in four games against the Penguins this season.

- Steven Fogarty and Chris Wagner each recorded one assist in the win.

- Jack Studnicka also picked up one assist and extended his point streak to three games.

- Jeremy Swayman got the start in goal and recorded 26 saves on 27 shots. Through five appearances with Providence this season, Swayman has a 2.39 save percentage.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island, and take on the Rochester Americans on Friday, February 11 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

HARTFORD 40 50 (.625)

HERSHEY 42 52 (.619)

SPRINGFIELD 41 50 (.610)

PROVIDENCE 36 42 (.583)

CHARLOTTE 40 46 (.575)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 40 41 (.513)

LEHIGH VALLEY 39 38 (.487)

BRIDGEPORT 43 40 (.465)

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1 2

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 0 1 0 0 1

