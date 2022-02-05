Penguins Drop Tight One to Bruins in Overtime, 2-1
February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a tight, 2-1, overtime decision to the Providence Bruins on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (18-17-2-3) and its opponent were neck-and-neck throughout the contest, as both offenses were largely held at bay by the goaltenders. Alex D'Orio put forth an excellent, 28-save performance for the Penguins, but Jeremy Swayman earned the win with 26 stops.
The Bruins came soaring out the gate early, swarming D'Orio's crease and testing him with seven shots before the game had reached the three-minute mark. D'Orio ultimately turned away all 11 shots he faced in the first period, and the game entered the first intermission tied, 0-0.
The Penguins took control in the second period, out-bidding the Bruins, 15-6. Swayman was locked in and swatting aside all of those chances until Jonathan Gruden finally broke the deadlock with four minutes left in the middle frame.
Zach Senyshyn used a power-play goal to pull the Bruins even at 2:04 of the third period.
D'Orio and Swayman both traded saves throughout the rest of regulation and overtime, but Jesper Frödén delivered the OT winner on a backdoor one-timer with 39 seconds left in the extra session.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on the road, when it visits the Rochester American on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Penguins return home to take on the Belleville Senators on Friday, Feb. 11.
Belleville's lone trip to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season is also another EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY. Lower-bowl seating will be available for $16 and select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Pens and Sens is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
