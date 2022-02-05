Late Comeback Not Enough as IceHogs Fall to Wild

Rockford, IL- A three-goal second period for the Iowa Wild (19-17-2-2) was the difference in Iowa's 4-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs (17-16-3-1) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Down 4-0, Rockford staged a comeback in the third period when defenseman Isaak Phillips fired a one-timer at 10:40. IceHogs defenseman Alec Regula followed up with his second goal of the season to cut Iowa's lead in half.

But that's where the momentum would end for the IceHogs as Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre turned away 35 shots including some key saves in the final minutes to preserve the win. Rockford's 37 total shots on goal was their second highest total this season.

Iowa first struck when franchise-leading power-play goal scorer, forward Kyle Rau, netted his team-leading fifth power-play goal of the season at 14:30 in the first period.

The Wild continued the intensity in the middle frame when Iowa forward Marco Rossi took a pass just inside the blue line and fired a wrist shot that beat Rockford goalie Cale Morris low to the blocker side at 11:38. It was Rossi's team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Later in the period Iowa capitalized on another power play when Wild defenseman Calen Addison fired a one-timer off the faceoff and forward Mason Shaw scored on the rebound at 16:27. Less than a minute later Iowa forward Mitchell Chaffee found the back of the net to put the Wild up 4-0.

The IceHogs had an opportunity to hop on the board late in the second period with a penalty shot attempt from Dylan McLaughlin but he was denied by McIntyre to keep the Hogs off of the board.

Morris saw his first action since Dec. 11, and made 18 saves while getting tagged with his first loss of the season.

The IceHogs will recognize the AHL All-Star Break this week and then return to action on Friday, Feb. 11 against the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center at 7PM! Rockford and Chicago will then face off in Chicago on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7PM at Allstate Arena for the second matchup of the home-and-home series. Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

